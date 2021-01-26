CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Patripool RoB, SATIS and smart city integrated command centre in Kalyan

Maharastra state chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the new Patripool rail overbridge (RoB) via video conference and used the event to stress the importance of wearing face masks to stay protected against Covid-19.

The CM stopped his speech and pointed out to a few persons in the audience who were not wearing masks. The Patripool RoB on the Kalyan- Shilphata stretch was opened to vehicles on Monday afternoon, two years after the previous 104-year-old Patripool RoB was dismantled by the Central Railway (CR) as it was declared unsafe.

“Even though we have gathered to mark the opening of the bridge, people should not forget that the pandemic is not over. Wearing a mask is important anyway,” said Thackeray.

During the ceremony, both the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed different opinions on naming the bridge. BJP member of Parliament (MP) Kapil Patil, in his speech, said the bridge was named after the late president and scientist APJ Abdul Kalam, while Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde declared the name of the bridge as Aai Tisai Devi bridge, after the local deity.

The ceremony was attended by state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, urban development and public works minister Eknath Shinde, officials of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and local members of legislative Assembly (MLAs).

“I have been visiting Kalyan-Dombivli for the last 30 years, and issues like potholes and traffic jams were always there. However, jointly we have managed to do some work now. I don’t mind naming the bridge after APJ Abdul Kalam, however, considering the local sentiments, there should not be any hesitation in naming it after Aai Tisai Devi,” said Thackeray.

The Patripool bridge was temporarily lit in the colours of the Indian flag to mark Republic Day on Tuesday. The video of the lighting went viral on social media.

The bridge, which has two 76-metre-long and 33-metre-long girders, is the longest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), according to MSRDC officials. Although the work was initiated in December 2018, and the girders were ready within two months, several other hurdles like the Covid-19 lockdown, opposition from locals and re-designing the bridge caused delays.

“CR had helped a lot in the timely completion of the project by holding special blocks when required. Also, MSRDC has been continuously following up on the work. With everyone’s support, we have finished the project, and the bridge is now open to the public,” said Rajeshyam Mopalwar, vice-chairman and managing director, MSRDC.

The previous Patripool bridge was shut and dismantled in November 2018. The new two-lane bridge will ease congestion on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch by allowing easy commute between Kalyan-Dombivli, Thane, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai.

Two crucial projects under smart city mission inaugurated in Kalyan

Thackeray also virtually inaugurated two crucial projects – Kalyan station area traffic improvement scheme (SATIS) project and smart city integrated command control centre – under the smart city mission in Kalyan-Dombivli on Monday. The two projects are meant to decongest Kalyan city.

“All developmental works in Kalyan-Dombivli will be taken up on priority and set open to public use,” said Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray, who was present at the ceremony, said, “When a city is turned into a smart city, it is necessary to think about all sections of society.”

Under the smart city mission, the civic body has undertaken works like installing traffic signals, CCTVs, and bus depot redevelopment at a cost of around ₹498 crore.

The smart command control room will control the eight traffic signals installed across Kalyan-Dombivli. KDMC will start operating the signals from Tuesday from its headquarters.

“If a driver violates traffic rules, the control room will help find the driver and take action,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.

During his speech, Aaditya targeted former CM Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the earlier government was distributing “gajar” (fake promises) as opposed to the current government which is really working for people. However, BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan reponded, saying: “All the development works inaugurated today was passed by former state government and Central government, and this government is only implementing them.”