CM launches light & sound show at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a laser-cum-light and sound show at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura late on Saturday evening.

Sharing further details, Kapil Sharma, the secretary of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Seva Sansthan, a body looking after day-to-day affairs at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, said, “Inaugurated by the chief minister, the laser-cum-light and sound show is prepared to showcase Lord Krishna’s life. It was inaugurated and then watched by the CM on Saturday evening.”

“The laser show was held after the closure of ‘darshan’ at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in late evening hours,” added Sharma. Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated the newly-constructed office of Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and presided over the sixth board meeting at the new office for U.P. Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, a body entrusted with the promotion and development of this religious city. Following his Mathura-Vrindavan trip, the CM will leave for Noida.

Notably, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. According to the legend, Sri Krishna was born here in a prison cell to mother Devki and father Vasudev held captive by evil king Kans, the then ruler of Mathura.

Significantly, numerous litigations are pending over this issue in the court. From the Mathura local court, the case has now been shifted to Allahabad High Court. The dispute is over 13.37 acres of land where the Shahi Eidgah Mosque is located. The mosque shares a wall with Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi. Hindu petitioners allege that Shahi Eidgah Mosque was built after the demolition of the grand temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1670.

These petitioners seek the removal of the mosque and the handing over of 13.37 acres of land back to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust for the construction of a grand temple at the ‘actual’ site of the birth of Lord Krishna.

