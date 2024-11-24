CM Yogi to attend AU’s 136th convocation on Nov 27

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest at the 136th convocation function of Allahabad University (AU) to be held on the varsity premises on November 27. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo)

Noted Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas will be awarded honorary doctorate degree on the occasion. Prior to this, the university had conferred an honorary PhD degree on eminent scientist Deepak Dhar in 2022.

The Chancellor of the university Ashish Kumar Chauhan will preside over the ceremony that will start at 11am in the Senate Hall located in the arts faculty campus of AU, said AU’s public relations officer Prof Jaya Kapoor.

Medals will be awarded to eight meritorious students including seven girls of undergraduate and post-graduate courses on the occasion, she added.

The students who will be receiving the medals are Diksha Pandey of MA (Sanskrit), Riya Tiwari of MSc (Chemistry), Riya Verma of (MCom) and Neha Uttam of Law department at the postgraduate level. At undergraduate level, medals will be given to Anchal Tripathi of BA, Mani Rashmi of BSc, Shubham Yadav of BCom and Ritika Singh of BA-LLB courses.

The university will award medals to other meritorious students later, AU officials shared.

AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava held a review meeting with department heads, directors and deans in the Senate Hall on November 23 while on November 22 she had held a meeting with members of various committees formed to oversee preparations in the North Hall besides many senior officials including district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, additional commissioner of police N Kulanchi, DCP (city) Abhishek Bharti, ADM (City) Madan Kumar among others. In the meeting, security arrangements and traffic management system at the venue were reviewed in detail, officials said.

The full-dress rehearsal of the ceremony will be conducted on November 26, on the eve of the ceremony, in which all the members of the university’s Executive Council (EC) and the Academic Council (AC) will be present.

According to an order issued by the registrar Prof Ashish Khare, the Faculty of Arts campus of the university will remain closed on November 26 while all faculties will remain closed on November 27 for the event.