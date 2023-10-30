CM Yogi to gift projects worth 4K cr to Prayagraj on Oct 30

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will gift development projects worth ₹4000 crore to Sangam City during his visit here on Monday. These projects to be announced by the chief minister are related to development of infrastructure, beautification and tourism of Prayagraj.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT FIle)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Out of the total projects, the CM will inaugurate projects worth ₹3500 during his short visit to attend a programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Soraon Block.

Information of CM’s arrival has been shared by the chief minister’s office. It is expected that he will stay in Prayagraj for 2 to 3 hours. Officials have made preparations for inauguration of the different projects and arrangements for laying of foundation stone.

The projects to be inaugurated will be of 74 different government departments. The total worth of projects to be inaugurated will be ₹3500 crore which include 290 projects worth ₹2900 crore of Jal Nigam, six projects worth ₹3 crore, five projects worth ₹446 crore of Bridge Corporation,16 projects worth ₹35 crore of PWD, construction unit’s 15 projects worth ₹34 crores along with many other projects of irrigation department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district administration officials said the list of projects has been prepared for CM’s programme on Monday.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!