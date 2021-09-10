Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CMCH celebrates World Duchenne Awareness Day

William Bhatti, director, CMC, said that Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a devastating genetic disease that affects young boys
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:36 AM IST
CMC has established a multidisciplinary team with over 19 consultants from various specialties to care for these children into their adulthood. (Representative photo)

Christian Medical College and Hospital celebrated World Duchenne Awareness Day.

The theme for this year was: Adult life and Duchennes. William Bhatti, director, CMC, said that Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a devastating genetic disease that affects young boys.

CMC has established a multidisciplinary team with over 19 consultants from various specialties to care for these children into their adulthood.

Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, principal of the medical institution, said that the hospital is going to establish a neuromuscular centre of excellence that will have all the necessary diagnostic and treatment facilities available under one roof.

Dr Vineeth Jaison, associate professor and in charge of the neuromuscular clinic, said that the average life expectancy of these children in India is 15 years whereas in developed nations they can live up to 40 years.

