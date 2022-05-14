CME in Prayagraj: Top psychiatrists to share recent updates on bipolar disorder, other illnesses

The first midterm continuing medical education (CME) programme will be organised by the Psychiatry department of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj and Prayagraj Psychiatrists on behalf of the Indian Psychiatric Society Uttar Pradesh at Hotel Kanha Shyam from Sunday. The theme of the CME is “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”.

“Over 100 psychiatrists from across the country will attend the CME that would be inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of High Court of judicature at Allahabad. Professor Sangita Srivastava, vice-chancellor, Allahabad University, will be the guest of honour,” informed Dr Anurag Varma, organising secretary of the CME.

“Mental disorders can affect anyone, irrespective of age, gender, residence and living standards. Mental disorders are also known to be associated with a wide range of social and societal problems if the illness remains unrecognised or inappropriately managed. In India one in seven people are suffering from mental disorders and one in every 120 persons are suffering from severe mental disorders. Three out of four persons with a severe mental disorder experience significant disability in work, social and family life,” said Dr VK Singh, organising chairman of the CME.

“Large number of patients, between 28 percent to 83 percent, for different mental disorders remain untreated and reasons for this could be many, ranging from lack of awareness, ignorance, non-availability of treatment, myths, superstitions and stigma associated with psychiatric illnesses,” he added.

“Bipolar Disorder is long term illness and it is a major mental disorder, of mood consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. Episodes of depression are characterised by low mood, decreased energy, loss of interest, thoughts or acts of self-harm/suicide, sleep problems, poor appetite, negative thoughts about self-and/or life and guilt,” he explained. In India around 1 in 150 persons suffer from bipolar disorder and 70% of them remain untreated, he shared.

Some of the internationally acclaimed experts attending the CME include Dr Chittaranjan Andrade, professor of Psychopharmacology at NIMHANS, Banglore, Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee from Kolkata, prof Indira Sharma, ex-HoD of psychiatry at BHU, prof Prabhat Sitholey, former HoD of psychiatry, KGMU, prof SC Tiwari, ex-HoD of geriatric psychiatry, KGMU, prof PK Dalal ex- HoD of psychiatry, KGMU among others.

