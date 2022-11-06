CM Khattar inaugurates Basai flyover, Mahavir Chowk underpass

Gurugram: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated the Basai flyover and the Mahavir Chowk underpass, which have been developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

The chief minister, while addressing a gathering at Basai flyover, said that these two projects will ease traffic and help people commute with ease. He also said that major thrust is being given to improve connectivity within the city and extension of the Metro network is on top priority.

The 820-metre-long Basai flyover, a foot-overbridge at Basai Chowk as well as the underpass at Mahavir Chowk were opened for public use by the chief minister.

“We have added another two steps for infrastructure development and progress of Gurugram with the inauguration of these two major GMDA projects that will immensely help in easing traffic congestion and provide residents a safer and faster commuting experience on these important city intersections,” said Khattar.

During his address, the chief minister also raised the issue of setting up a waste processing unit on a five-acre plot in Basai, which was being opposed by the local residents. When the chief minister spoke about the matter, a group of local residents present in the gathering interrupted his speech to voice their concerns.

The chief minister assured them that the waste processing unit will be a temporary facility and measures are being taken to ensure that a 10-acre plot is cleared at Bandhwari to provide land for the construction of a waste-to-energy plant.

Chief minister Khattar said that if local residents are opposed to the proposal, he will visit the site again and review it in the next 10 days. He also asked villagers to identify and provide 10 acres of land that is required to set up the facility.

Badshahpur MLA Rakesh Daultabad, who was present at the event, suggested an alternative site, following which the chief minister said that they will survey the proposed site and take a final call.

GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) Sudhir Rajpal said that the authority was working towards cohesive development in all aspects and was resolving issues faced by Gurugram residents.

“The two projects inaugurated today will help in eradicating traffic woes in these areas and additionally, overbridges are being developed to connect areas which have railway lines,” Rajpal added.