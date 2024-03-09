CM’s Janta Darbar: Yogi warns officials against laxity in resolving people’s issues

On the second day of his stay, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darbar at Digvijayanath Auditorium in Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur, on Saturday. He warned officials against negligence in resolving people’s issues and directed them to ensure prompt, transparent and satisfactory disposal of complaints. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

CM Yogi met around 500 visitors, patiently listened to their problems and handed over their applications to the authorities concerned. He assured people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

He expressed concern over complaints of land-grabbing and instructed officials to take strict action against such elements.

Referring to those seeking financial aid for treatment, he assured complete support, forwarded applications to the officials concerned and directed them to expedite the cost estimation process and submit it to the government at the earliest.

The chief minister also directed officials to resolve matters related to revenue and police with complete transparency and impartiality.