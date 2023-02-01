CM’s visit to Gorakhpur postponed

The two-day proposed visit of chief minister Yogi Adityanath to Gorakhpur has been postponed. He was expected to reach here by Tuesday evening.

On account of postponement of CM’s visit, the district investors summit which was to be organised on Wednesday, has also been postponed, said assistant engineer of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority Harsh Kumar Agrahari. It would be organised later after confirmation of the date, he added. The district authorities had completed the preparations for the event and around 300 investors were likely to take part in it.

To mention, chief minister Yogi Adityanath was expected to reach Gorakhpur on Tuesday and on Wednesday he had to attend the investors summit at the annexe building auditorium apart from holding a janta darbar. He was also to flag off the vans of municipal corporation for door-to-door garbage collection.

On the same day, the CM was to inaugurate the OPD services of first Ayush medical university in the district and was likely to flag off trucks loaded with Shaligram stone for Ayodhya before his departure to Sidharth Nagar district.

Meanwhile, a group of BJP leaders claimed that possibility of CM’s arrival could not be ruled out and he could reach here by late Tuesday night.