COEP Jumbo centre opens with 55 beds; to increase to 500 by Friday

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, restarted its Jumbo Covid facility at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) in Shivajinagar, with 55 beds
By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:47 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Monday, restarted its Jumbo Covid facility at the College of Engineering Pune (COEP) in Shivajinagar, with 55 beds.

“We have issued the work order for 250 beds as of now. If everything runs smoothly, then a work order for 250 beds will be given. So, by Friday, 500 beds will be available at this Jumbo facility. This time, we do not want to take any chances,” said Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner.

After being made operational on August 23, 2020, there were several complaints regarding the Jumbo hospital. Major goof ups were reported, including critical Covid-19 patients facing a shortage of ventilators and inferior food, resulting in patients seeking an early discharge.

The agency which had been initially appointed to operate the Jumbo hospital had to withdraw within 15 days, following the series of complaints.

Officials said even as they have restarted the facility, walk- in admissions will not be allowed.

Those who want to get admitted to the Jumbo facility will have to contact the PMC’s war room first.

“Admission of patients to the Jumbo hospital will be done from the PMC war room. We will keep walk-in admissions at a minimum, putting them in casualty to complete the process. We emphasise admissions through our central procedure,” said Rubal Agarwal.

