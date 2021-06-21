Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / COEP Jumbo Covid care centre likely to shut down next week
others

COEP Jumbo Covid care centre likely to shut down next week

PUNE As second wave of Covid-19 infections ebbs, with the number of active cases in Pune district dropping, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to shut down its jumbo Covid care facility at the COEP grounds next week
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 11:23 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE As second wave of Covid-19 infections ebbs, with the number of active cases in Pune district dropping, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to shut down its jumbo Covid care facility at the COEP grounds next week.

The centre currently has 43 active patients who are likely to be discharged within a week’s time. The jumbo facility is the largest government Covid-19 centre in the district with a capacity of 800 oxygenated and ICU beds. The centre, however, never operated at capacity.

Dr Shreyansh Kapale, director of Medbros, the company running the centre, said, “We will shut down services soon. We had stopped admitting new Covid19 patients a week ago and those admitted will be discharged after treatment, which should be this week. After the first wave too, we had stopped admission after the number of new cases dropped. The centre was then shut down.”

The decision on whether to maintain the structure or demolish it, will be taken by the PMC. Additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “Regarding the structure, we will take a call after a structural audit. As of now, the current audit is valid till July 15. Once all the patients are discharged we will take a call.”

As of June 20, the hospital had seen 3,000 admissions since its inauguration in August. Of these, 43 were active Covid-19 patients. The remaining included 650 deaths, 445 under the grouping of “discharge against medical advice (Dama) and 1,871 sent to home isolation or transferred elsewhere.

The jumbo centre has a case fatality rate of 21.60% and a Dama rate of 15%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Son surprises parents with a visit, video is melting hearts

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP