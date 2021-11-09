Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Colonisers submit memorandum to Chaudhary on NOCs

NOCs are a mandatory condition for registration of plots, Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association told Harish Chaudhary adding that the state government was not issuing the certificates to even the regularised plots
The Punjab Coloniers and Property Dealers Association claimed that the NOCs were not being issued due to wrong interpretation of a law by the bureaucracy; PSPCL was also not issuing power connection, they told Chaudhary. (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:49 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Ludhiana Claiming that the competent authorities were not issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) even for regularised plots and the process to register property was in standby mode, Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association submitted a memorandum to All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary in Patiala on Sunday.

The association alleged that the state government had imposed restrictions on the issuance of NOCs, a mandatory requirement for registration. “Power connections are not being given to plot holders even after they have got their plots regularised under policy of state government in the past,” the members claimed,

President of the association GS Lamba, claimed, “The bureaucracy is misinterpreting an order issued by the high court in the recent past and due to this the NOCs are not being issued against the plots, which have even been regularised under the regularisation policy. The PSPCL says power connection will be issued only after the coloniser gets the NOC for the entire colony. Why would the coloniser pay a fee to PSPCL separately, if he has already paid or is paying the regularisation fee to the government under regularisation policy.” Previously, the colonisers had also submitted a memorandum with chief minister (CM) Charanjit Channi during his visit to the city on October 27.

