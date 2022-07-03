Commemorative postage stamp released

A commemorative postage stamp was issued by the Indian Post on June 29 in the memory of Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj. In South Block, New Delhi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for communications Debu Singh Chouhan, minister of state for defence and tourism Ajay Bhatt, Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, chief postmaster general of Delhi Circle, Manju, released the stamp on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Postmaster general of Varanasi Zone, Krishna Kumar Yadav, said that the postage stamp is of ₹5 value and is available for sale at Varanasi Head Post Office.

Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj, who was born in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, acquired knowledge in Kashi and became a complete sanyasi. Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj, who spread knowledge in society through his religious travels, also wrote many important books and texts. He founded the Dharma Sangh in 1940. He also established Sanskrit schools at various places under Shri Dharma Sangha Shiksha Mandal, Kashi.

Till the end of his life, being free from attachment and ego, he was enthusiastically engaged in the promotion of Vedic religious culture.