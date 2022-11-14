Committed to improving services, completing projects timely: Northern Railways’ general manager

LUCKNOW: Senior officials of the Northern Railway Zone met with the legislators of the Lucknow and Moradabad divisions in a meeting on Monday. The meeting -- held on the directions of Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw -- is part of an initiative for general managers of zonal railways to reach out to the public for suggestions and directions. The initiative is aimed at providing better services to people by resolving railways-related issues with public representatives in each parliamentary constituency.

During the meeting, Ashutosh Gangal, general manager of the Northern Railway Zone, said, “We are always committed to serving our passengers while constantly improving services. All developmental works will be completed to the highest standards of quality and within the given timeframes. Today’s meeting will set a special precedent in this direction of creating new and better railways through modernisation,” he added.

On the occasion, Suresh Kumar Sapra, divisional railway manager of the Lucknow division, Ajay Nandan, the divisional railway manager of the Moradabad division, made presentations related to developmental activities in their respective divisions.

Meanwhile, legislators and their representatives put forth demands like additional stoppages of trains, running of new trains, increase in passenger facilities, development of facilities at stations, and proper cleanliness. They also asked for completing the ongoing development works and projects as per quality stipulations and timelines along with secure, safe, and punctual train operations.

Separately, Gangal inspected ongoing work at the Uttaretia-Alamnagar section of Lucknow, which is set to be converted into a satellite station.

PIC CAPTION: Officials of the Northern Railway Zone met with the legislators of the Lucknow and Moradabad divisions