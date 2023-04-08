Chhattisgarh: One killed, 3 cops injured in communal clash in Bemetara district

A man was killed and three police personnel were injured in a communal clash in that took place in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, as the violence escalated, the mob also set ablaze vehicles and heaps of paddy straw in the village (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The violence was triggered after a fight broke out between children belonging to two communities in Biranpur village, they said.

According to police, as the violence escalated, the mob also set ablaze vehicles and heaps of paddy straw in the village

Meanwhile, police have so far arrested 11 people in connection with the violence.

Also Read: Assam police arrests 3 leaders of banned PFI, CFI

“The situation is under control and extra police forces have been deployed in the village,” said Indira Kalyan Elesela, superintendent of police (SP), adding that senior police officials, including Inspector General of Police (IG), Durg range, Anand Chhabra are camping in the village.

As per preliminary information, police said, on Saturday morning, some children fought over a small issue and subsequently, members of the two communities gathered in the afternoon and the tension escalated, which led to a clash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They hurled stones and hit each other with sticks in which one Inshwar Sahu got seriously injured, police said.

Police said that violence peaked after Sahu, 24, succumbed to his injuries.

After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot where they were attacked with stones, leaving three policemen injured, said the SP.

Also Read: Stray dogs maul five-and-half-year-old girl to death in Chhattisgarh

The SP said that sub-inspector BR Thakur sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a district hospital, where his condition is said to be stable.

As the violence escalated, the mob also set ablaze a heap of paddy straw and vehicles in the village, said the SP.

“Additional police personnel were sent to the spot, and the situation was brought under control,” the SP said, adding that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the village after the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}