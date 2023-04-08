Stray dogs maul five-and-half-year-old girl to death in Chhattisgarh

A five-and-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Koriya district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday. Police said the incident took place on Friday morning near the Margdarshan School Road. The incident took place on Friday morning near the Margdarshan School Road (Representative Photo)

Ashwani Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Baikunthpur Kotwali, said the girl’s parents were working as labourers in the nearby under-construction building when the incident took place.

Also Read: 4-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad

“The girl was staying with her parents at a rented house in Kotwali area. On Friday morning, the girl was alone as the parents went to work at the nearby under-construction building around a kilometre from the house. The girl went to play with some other girl when she was attacked by stray dogs in the area,” said Singh.

The onlookers rushed to the spot but the girl died on the spot sustaining grievous injuries on her face and neck, said the SHO.

After learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot and brought the body for postmortem.

“We have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) and are investigating the case,” said the SHO.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON