Two houses set on fire after youth’s murder in Meerut village, heavy police force deployed

MEERUT At least two houses were set on fire in Palda village on Monday after a youth was shot dead on Sunday evening. The incident has led to communal tension in the area. In view of the situation, a heavy police force has been deployed in and around the village to control the situation.

Unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals shot dead Palda village-resident Vishu on Sunday evening. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further details, SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur said that four people have been arrested for their involvement in killing one Vishu on Sunday evening. Raids are being conducted to nab the other accused.

The senior cop is camping in the village along with the police team. He says that timely intervention of police prevented situation from deteriorating. “A few miscreants made a futile arson attempt but they were prevented by the police. The situation is under control,” said SP Bahadur.

Earlier, unidentified motorcycle-borne criminals shot dead Palda village-resident Vishu on Sunday evening. His murder created an uproar in the village and the family members accused members of the minority community behind the murder. They accused that Vishu had a confrontation with some Muslim youths during Holi and his killing was a fallout of that altercation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tension escalated further when his body was brought in the village on Monday morning after a post-mortem. A group of angry villagers attacked the houses of two of the accused and set them on fire. Subsequently, SSP Meerut Rohit Kumar Sajwan and SP (rural) Kamlesh Bahadur rushed to the village along with a heavy force and pacified the situation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON