Home / Cities / Others / Complainant in graft case held while taking 1L bribe

Complainant in graft case held while taking 1L bribe

Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:00 AM IST

After verification of facts and material evidence, a team from vigilance bureau's economic offences wing (EOW) arrested Sukhjinder, complainant in graft case, in the presence of two official witnesses while accepting 1 lakh bribe. (HT FILE)

After verification of facts and material evidence, a team from vigilance bureau’s economic offences wing (EOW) arrested Sukhjinder, complainant in graft case, in the presence of two official witnesses while accepting 1 lakh bribe. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In what can only be termed ironic, the Vigilance Bureau on Friday arrested a man while taking a bribe of 1 lakh to settle a graft case, in which he was the complainant.

A spokesperson of vigilance bureau said the accused has been identified as Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Roriwala village (Tambuwala) of Jalalabad sub-division in Fazilka district. A .32 bore revolver, a car and two mobile phones have been recovered from him.

The spokesperson said that Sukhjinder Singh was a complainant in a bribery case against Swaran Rani, junior engineer, MGNREGA, Fazilka, which was registered on August 4 under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act at vigilance police station in Ferozepur. Rani had allegedly been caught while accepting a bribe of 25,000.

The spokesperson said that Sandeep Singh, Rani’s brother, approached vigilance and alleged that Sukhjinder Singh was demanding 15 lakh from him to settle the case and they had struck a deal for 11 lakh.

After verification of facts and material evidence, a team from vigilance bureau’s economic offences wing (EOW) arrested Sukhjinder in the presence of two official witnesses while accepting 1 lakh.

An FIR has been lodged under the Section 7-A of Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station.

