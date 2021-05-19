Complaint lodged against hospital for harassment

PATNA

Daughter of Covid-19 woman patient, who died Wednesday morning, has filed a police complaint against Paras-HMRI hospital in Patna, alleging sexual harassment and misbehaviour with her mother on May 17 night.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also sought investigation into the alleged incident. Its chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Bihar’s chief secretary and police chief.

On Tuesday, the daughter had earlier uploaded the statement of her mother on a social networking site, alleging she was sexually assaulted by three to four persons at the hospital. She made a video of her mother in the ICU ward of the hospital , which went viral. Her mother died during treatment on Wednesday.

M S Khan, an executive magistrate who visited the hospital, said the police were looking into the matter.

Station house officer of Shastrinagar police station, Ramashankar Singh, said, “We are verifying the allegation.”

The Paras hospital management has dismissed the allegations. “We will extend our cooperation in all investigations and related matters of this case,” P D Gupta from Paras management said in a statement released to the press.

“The patient, a 45-year-old woman, was admitted to Paras-HMRI Hospital on May 15 with symptoms of Covid. She was evaluated and admitted to the Covid ICU. On May 16 evening, she became restless and was not maintaining proper saturation on high flow oxygen. The doctor decided to put her on CPAP support. When she still could not maintaining proper saturation, a group of clinicians decided to put her on mechanical invasive ventilation. The patient did not show signs of recovery and her vitals and other parameters kept deteriorating. This was explained to the next of kin on several occasions. Unfortunately, the patient lost her battle with Covid on the morning of May 19,” the statement said.

“The patient’s daughter has alleged that three persons, who she was unable to identify, misbehaved with her between 6 pm of May 16 and 11am of May 17. This matter was taken up by the hospital management and an internal inquiry was conducted. It was found that such an incident has not happened in the premises of the hospital,” Gupta said.