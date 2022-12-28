‘Complex’ e-system for building plans prompts authorities to hold ‘map solution day’

LUCKNOW The Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS), which was launched to help residents get maps of their buildings approved by authorities, has not been yielding desired results. As per the feedback given by stakeholders, people are facing difficulties in getting building maps approved through the e-system. It has also been revealed that a large section of the public is not even aware of OBPAS.

Taking cognisance, principal secretary Nitin Gokarn Ramesh has issued an order asking concerned officials to hold a ‘Map Solution Day’ every Thursday. Under the initiative, officials will dispose of cases every week between 11 am and 1 pm. The supervision of the proceedings of Map Solution Day in each agency will be done by the nominated officer from the government level.

A communique issued in this regard read, “Map Solution Day should be organised every Thursday from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm. In case of Thursday being a holiday, Map Solution Day will be organised on the next working day. The proceedings of the day should be done through the virtual medium. It should be ensured that the virtual link is made available to the administration and the applicant/architect by the secretary of the agency.”

Senior officials -- including the housing commissioner, U.P. housing and development council/vice president, concerned development authority secretary, junior engineer, assistant engineer, executive engineer, superintending engineer, chief engineer, and city planner -- would remain present during the proceedings of the Map Solution Day.