Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Condition of Opposition in Punjab is like its situation everywhere: Jai Ram
others

Condition of Opposition in Punjab is like its situation everywhere: Jai Ram

Published on Oct 05, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur interacting with the media in Dharamshala on Monday. (HT Photo)
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Taking a dig at Congress, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said the condition of the Opposition party in Punjab is like its situation in the entire country and is in complete disarray.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Shimla, Jai Ram said what happened in Punjab will definitely be discussed among the public during the byelections.

Jai Ram was in Dharamshala to attend a meeting of party’s state election committee held on Sunday to discuss the names of probable candidates from one parliamentary and three assembly constituencies going to polls on October 30.

The CM said the panel of names for each constituency has been drawn and sent to party high command and candidates will likely be declared within two-three days.

He expressed confidence of winning all four byelections.

Panels drawn, state BJP chief dashes to Delhi

Meanwhile, the BJP sources said the party has drawn panels for each of the three assembly segment and one parliamentary constituency.

RELATED STORIES

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has left for Delhi to discuss the names with party high command.

Sources said many leaders in the election committee are against fielding a sitting MLA or minister from Mandi parliamentary constituency. Mandi seat is lying vacant since April after the death of incumbent MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

State Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh Thakur and education minister Govind Thakur’s names were doing rounds among the contenders from Mandi.

However, some leaders proposed to field a Brahmin candidate.

Pankaj Jamwal, a BJP leader from Jogindernagar, and the younger brother of BJP’s organisational secretary for the seven northeast states Ajay Jamwal, are also in the race besides Milkfed chairman Nihal Chand and Kargil war hero Kushal Thakur. It is learnt that Jai Ram has supported Nihal Chand’s candidature.

From Fatehpur assembly segment, the party has shortlisted names of former MP Kripal Parmar, Baldev Thakur and Rita Thakur. Maximum leaders have backed the candidature of Parmar.

Govind Sharma and Rattan Pal are the two names in the panel from Arki assembly segment while from Jubbal-Kotkhai Chetan Bragta, son of former minister Narinder Bragta, whose death necessitated the byelections, has been shortlisted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala CM Vijayan rules out meeting of religious heads over ‘narcotic jihad’ row

Himachal women commission to run campaign against trafficking

Kerala high court nixes govt order on RT-PCR rate

Telangana govt to promote historical places, tourist spots: CM KCR
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP