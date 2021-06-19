Cong appoints observes, coordinators for upcoming bypolls in HP

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Saturday appointed coordinators and observers for the two assembly segments and one Lok Sabha seat in the state that are set to have bypolls soon
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:55 PM IST
As per the notification, responsibilities have been assigned with a view to forge better coordination and strengthen the preparation for the crucial polls.

Co-incharge for party affairs in Himachal, Sanjay Dutt and former All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in-charge of the state Gurkirat Singh Kotli have been appointed the coordinators for byelection to Mandi Parliamentary constituency. The seat was vacated after former MP Ram Swaroop Sharma died by suicide in March this year.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh assembly Mukesh Agnihotri, AICC secretary Asha Kumari, former state Congress chief Sukhvinder Sinigh Sukhu and ex-MLA Gangu Ram Musafir will be the observers.

Mandi parliamentary constituency holds importance for Bharatiya Janata Party for being the home turf of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. The Congress is looking to wrest the seat, which once was its stronghold.

Sanjay Dutt would also coordinate the election for Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment. The seat fell vacant due to demise of incumbent MLA Narinder Bragta who succumbed to post Covid complications.

MLAs Ram Lal Thakur, Dhani Ram Shandil and Harsvardhan Chauhan and former legislators Harsh Mahajan will assist Dutt as observers. Kotli will coordinate election to Fatehpur assembly segment. The election was necessitated due to the demise of MLA Sujan Singh Pathania.

Senior leaders GS Bali, Chander Kumar and MLA Rajinder Rana will be the observers.

The ruling BJP has already appointed the incharge for the byelections. Jal Shakti minister Mehender Singh will oversee the election for Mandi parliamentary constituency. Industry minister Bikram Thakur has been made the in-charge of Fatehpur assembly segment and urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj for Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly segment.

