Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Cong govt in Punjab should implement, rather than talk: AAP
others

Cong govt in Punjab should implement, rather than talk: AAP

Kultar Singh Sandhwan has also claimed that the new CM was behaving as if the previous four years, it was not the Congress that was in power
AAP Kisan Wing President Kultar Singh Sandhwan has said the Punjab government needed to fix deadlines for implementation than just talk. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused the ruling Congress of running away from the long-pending burning issues of the state.

AAP Kisan Wing head and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan the Congress leaders and the state government should fix a date for implementation of their agenda and promises instead repeatedly talking about these.

“Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi is behaving as if the government of the last four-and-a-half-years was not of the Congress, but only of Capt Amarinder Singh. Similarly, (Punjab Congress chief) Navjot Sidhu is writing letters as if he is not the president of the ruling party but is a leader of the opposition party,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Sandhawan also demanded that a session of the state assembly should be called immediately for time-bound resolution of all the pending issues. AAP legislators Kulwant Singh Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Amarjit Singh Sandoa were also present on the occasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Agnihotri hits back at Jai Ram over ‘helpless candidate’ remark against Pratibha

Varanasi: Multiple political meetings, rallies in next 10 days to woo east UP voters

Himachal govt not paying heed to fruit growers: SKM

New CJ of Himachal HC stresses on speedy delivery of justice
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP