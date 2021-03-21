Home / Cities / Others / Cong legislator calls out HP CM for flouting mask norms in House
Senior Congress leader Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday objected to Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur not wearing a mask inside the House during the proceedings and demanded that a fine be imposed on him
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:06 AM IST
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur speaking in the assembly on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

Senior Congress leader Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday objected to Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur not wearing a mask inside the House during the proceedings and demanded that a fine be imposed on him.

Soon after health minister Rajiv Saizal spoke, the five-time legislator Shillai legislator, Chauhan raised a point of order and objected to legislators, including the CM, not wearing masks inside the House.

Stating that virtues and vices start from the top, Chauhan said that the CM should be made to pay a penalty of 5,000 for the mask violation.

To a point of order raised by leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, in which he stated that the penalty of 5,000 being imposed by the Una administration against mask violators is too hefty, the CM said that the government will give relaxations in the fine in some areas. He admitted that the fine of 5,000 was indeed hefty.

