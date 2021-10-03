Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Cong MLA faces farmers’ wrath in Gurdaspur
others

Cong MLA faces farmers’ wrath in Gurdaspur

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Farmers got up from their seats during a public event and raised slogans against Congress MLA at a gurdwara at Sri Hargobindpur in Gurdaspur. (HT File Photo FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
By HT Correspondent

Gurdaspur Congress MLA from Sri Hargobindpur, in Gurdaspur district, Balwinder Singh Ladi faced the wrath of protesting farmers during a religious function (mela) being held at Gurdwara Bhai Manjh Sahib. Locals had gathered at the gurdwara in large numbers.

Ladi was present on stage at the annual event, when, without warning, farmers carrying black flags got up from their seats and raised slogans against him. Soon, stones were pelted at him and his aides, with locals also joining the farmers, source said. Finally, Ladi fled and took shelter inside the gurdwara. No one was hurt in the stone pelting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

British historian, Indian scholar to receive Sir Syed Excellence Award at AMU on October 17

Paddy procurement begins in Punjab, over 23,000 tonne purchased on Day 1

Punjab CM Channi launches paddy procurement from Morinda

Lucknow reports over 40 dengue cases in last three days; notices issued to 16 house owners
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP