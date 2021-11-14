Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong supporters rally in Bholath against Sukhpal Khaira's arrest
others

Cong supporters rally in Bholath against Sukhpal Khaira’s arrest

Congress supporters rally in Bholath drew a good response; Mehtab Singh Khaira claimed that the Sukhpal Khaira arrest was part of a conspiracy
Sukhpal Khaira’s son Mehtab Singh Khaira addressed the Congress supporters rally at Bholath. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jalandhar Opposing the arrest of former Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, his son Mehtab Singh Khaira on Sunday addressed a gathering of workers at his native village Ramgarh on Sunday and said that this action of ED was totally illegal, unconstitutional and aimed at state elections. This has been done under a well thought out conspiracy. He said his father was not involved in any criminal activity and had not committed any wrongdoing as alleged by the Central Investigation Agency

