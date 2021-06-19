Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cong targets Modi for failing to bring back black money deposited abroad

Lucknow: Senior Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari and Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to bring back black money from foreign banks and said the latest data had revealed that the black money deposited abroad had doubled
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:42 PM IST
In a press statement Tiwari and Mishra said during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi had said that every Indian would get 15 lakh if the black money deposited abroad was brought back to India. They said the people failed to get even 15 against the promise of 15 lakh. The BJP should now clarify how such a large sum reached abroad and who owned the black money, they said.

UPCC DEMANDS INQUIRY

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu has demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the ‘death audit committee’ report giving a ‘clean chit’ to the Agra hospital that allegedly conducted a mock drill of removing oxygen from Covid-19 patients. He said the owner of the hospital had admitted that a mock drill was conducted in the hospital and that allegedly resulted in the death of patients there.

