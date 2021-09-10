Congress, AAP to attend farmers’ meet

Chandigarh The Congress and the AAP will attend the meeting convened by protesting unions with representatives of political parties to listen to their viewpoints on farmer issues. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will lead the three-member team of the party at the meeting. State unit general secretary Pargat Singh and working president Kuljit Singh Nagra will accompany him. The AAP team will include Kisan wing state chief Kultar Singh Sandhwan, MLA Aman Arora and state unit spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera.

