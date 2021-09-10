Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Congress, AAP to attend farmers’ meet
others

Congress, AAP to attend farmers’ meet

From the Congress, Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu will lead a three-member team; AAP will also three leaders to attend the farmers’ meet
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Political parties like the Congress and the AAP will attend the farmers meet to arrive at a solution. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh The Congress and the AAP will attend the meeting convened by protesting unions with representatives of political parties to listen to their viewpoints on farmer issues. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu will lead the three-member team of the party at the meeting. State unit general secretary Pargat Singh and working president Kuljit Singh Nagra will accompany him. The AAP team will include Kisan wing state chief Kultar Singh Sandhwan, MLA Aman Arora and state unit spokesperson Jagtar Singh Sanghera.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Outsourced nurses of SGPGI in Lucknow warn of stir

Couples can register marriage over video conferencing, says Delhi high court

Congress to contest Uttar Pradesh polls alone, construct cow shelters if voted to power: UPCC chief

JNU stays 2nd, DU falls to 12th rank in Centre’s rankings
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP