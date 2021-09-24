Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress district unit seeks lawmaker’s expulsion amid power tussle in C'garh

The expulsion of lawmaker Shailesh Pandey comes for his alleged anti-party activities amid a power tussle within the ruling party
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Congress’s Bilaspur district unit in Chhattisgarh has sought the expulsion of lawmaker Shailesh Pandey for alleged anti-party activities amid a power tussle within the ruling party. Pramod Nayak, the unit’s chief, said they have sent the recommendation to state Congress chief Mohan Markam.

The demand for Pandey’s expulsion comes days after he and his supporters rushed to a police station on Wednesday and opposed the registration of a case against Congress leader Pankaj Singh for allegedly assaulting an employee of a government hospital. Pandey claimed Singh was being implicated because he is close to state minister TS Singh Deo, who has been involved in a power tussle with chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Nayak said Pandey has said he is a supporter of Deo. “Every Congressman is a member of the party first... He also told journalists that police took action (against Singh) at the behest of higher authorities. Slogans against the chief minister were also raised.” He added Pandey’s conduct amounted to a breach of the party’s discipline.

Rajkumar Tiwari, the unit’s vice president, moved a proposal for Pandey expulsion for six years. The proposal was seconded by general secretaries of the unit. Later all the members of the unit supported it before it was sent to Markam.

Singh has questioned the case registered against him asking if he was being targeted for being close to Deo.

Baghel, Deo, and Tamradhwaj Sahu, now home minister, emerged as the front runner for the chief minister’s post when Congress returned to power in the state In December 2018.

The case against Singh put the focus back on the leadership struggle in Chhattisgarh.

