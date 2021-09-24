Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Congress functionary, wife found dead in Chhattisgarh
others

Congress functionary, wife found dead in Chhattisgarh

A local Congress functionary and his wife were found dead at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Wednesday, police said on Friday
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Image for representation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A local Congress functionary and his wife were found dead at their home in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Wednesday, police said on Friday. The couple, Madan Mittal, 54, and Anju Mittal, 52, is suspected to have been strangled.

“Initially, it seemed that it was a case of loot but their jewellery and cash, which were kept in open suitcases, were not touched. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Mittal’s son and daughter-in-law were also sleeping in the same house,” said Raigarh Police superintendent Abhishek Meena. He added there were no signs of resistance suggesting someone close to the family had entered the couple’s room before they were killed. “We have got some leads in the case... Around 10 people are under the scanner and quizzing is going on.” Meena said they were awaiting the couple’s post-mortem reports. “The post-mortem reports will throw some more light on the case.”

Police said Mittal owned a rice mill and was also the representative of a local Congress assembly member.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Labourer killed, vehicles set afire in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

Chaos, security lapse at Ludhiana railway station amid rain

Ludhiana: Man hacked to death, police suspect wife’s hand

Ludhiana: Allegedly harassed by wife, man ends life
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP