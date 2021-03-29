Home / Cities / Others / Congress misguided people on Solan MC issue,says Jai Ram
Congress misguided people on Solan MC issue,says Jai Ram

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday urged people of Solan to elect BJP candidates in the municipal corporation election on April 7
Jai Ram Thakur (HT PHOTO)

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday urged people of Solan to elect BJP candidates in the municipal corporation election on April 7. At a rally, he assured people that the state government would fulfil all the promises made in the BJP’s ‘Vision Document’s for Solan MC.

He also extended Holi wishes to the people and wished for their happiness and prosperity.

Thakur said the successive Congress governments did not constitute even a single new gram panchayat for ensuring the participation of common people in the development process.

He accused the Congress of misleading the people on the issue of formation of Solan municipal corporation.

He said government was committed to protecting the interests of all and no tax will be levied for five years from the residents of the rural areas merged in the MC.

Thakur said demand for special funds for development of towns like Solan would be made from the central government.

He said that a master plan would be drafted for the planned development of Solan and special attention would be given to cleanliness, beauty, proper sewerage and modern infrastructure in this master plan.

