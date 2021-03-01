Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that Congress must unite and set its house in order to fight “divisive” forces in the country.

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that Congress party was “getting weaker”.

Farooq was responding to media queries here. “The point is what Rahul Gandhi is saying and what these G 23 leaders are saying…Why should I react to them. I mean what have I got to do with them. I am not saying any of these things which they are saying. It is for them to decide and set their house in order,” said Farooq.

He, however, quickly added that he wanted Congress to be strong.

“I want the Congress to be strong. I want Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces of the country. Congress must unite and become strong. People look up to the Congress to sort things out in the country. They are part of this nation and a party of 150 years,” added Farooq.

On Saturday Rahul Gandhi alleged that democracy in India was “dead”.

He was speaking at VOC College in Thoothukudi of Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly elections,

On killing of Krishna Dhaba owner’s son in Srinagar in a terror attack, Farooq said, “He was cremated today. We have already reacted to it and it was very tragic. Those who shout from the top of the mountain that everything is honky dory here (J&K) and they bring the ambassadors to show them how good it is here (J&K), they should answer for that. It should be LG. If militancy is dead, he should answer. DG and police should answer who says every day that it is over.”