Congress resorting to corruption to raise election fund: SAD
others

Congress resorting to corruption to raise election fund: SAD

Ludhiana district SAD president Ranjit Singh Dhillon alleged that MC is raising election fund for Congress by charging commission from the contractors in exchange of clearing their bills
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Dhillon alleged that a 3% commission is being charged from the contractors for getting the bills approved for works completed by them. (Representative photo)

Citing the recent allegations of corruption levelled by the bitumen contractors against municipal corporation (MC), the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) took a dig at the Congress leaders and the government stating that the charging commission is raising election fund from the contractors in exchange of clearing their bills.

District SAD president Ranjit Singh Dhillon on Thursday said that the state government has failed to take up development works in the last four and half years and now, the projects have further been delayed as bitumen contractors have announced to boycott work citing “corruption”.

Dhillon alleged that a 3% commission is being charged from the contractors for getting the bills approved for works completed by them.

The MC officials are involved in this nexus to benefit the Congress which is raising election funds through corruption, he added.

“The MC has been politicized completely, and the democratic system has been destroyed. Soon after the SAD-BSP comes to power after the 2022 assembly elections, action will also be taken against the officials involved in this,” said Dhillon.



Earlier on Tuesday, a group of 20 bitumen contractors announced that they will boycott the road construction works in the city citing alleged corruption in MC while allotting of contracts.

The mayor had refuted the allegations and accused the contractors of trying to blackmail the MC for allotment of contracts.

