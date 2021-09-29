Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Congress will win Ellenabad bypoll: Selja
others

Congress will win Ellenabad bypoll: Selja

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja added that the party is in a good position in Punjab. (HT File)

After the Election Commission of India announced bypoll in the Ellenabad constituency, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday said the party will win the election.

“Congress will definitely contest the bypoll and win it. We will announce the candidate after a party meeting,” she told the media in Yamunanagar after a ‘Mahila panchayat’ organised by the party’s women cell.

Selja said the party is still going strong in Punjab and will win in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh as well.

“Congress is in a good position in Punjab. We will see a repeat of Congress government there. Other parties only gave slogans of empowering the Scheduled Castes, but Congress actually did it. We will perform well in Uttar Pradesh as every section of the society, including farmers, are against the BJP government in state,” she added.

