Congress win will usher in a prosperous Haryana: Pilot

Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday visited Gurugram to support the candidature of Vardhan Yadav from the Badshahpur constituency. He said that the people of Haryana will create a prosperous state under Congress leadership after the assembly elections. Congress leader Sachin Pilot campaigning in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/ HT PHOTO)

Speaking at a rally held in support of Congress nominee Vardhan Yadav, Pilot expressed confidence that the overwhelming support in favour of the party will lead to a historic victory for the Congress on October 8, ending the BJP’s misrule.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be done on October 8.

Addressing the crowd, Pilot honoured the leadership of Badshahpur and emphasised the power of youth in bringing about change. He criticised the BJP’s governance, claiming that it had driven prosperity away from the country and created confusion among the people. “Instead of providing jobs to the youth, the BJP has only given them batons, silencing any voices of dissent,” he said. Pilot highlighted that the citizens ended the BJP’s misrule in the Lok Sabha elections and will now do the same in Haryana.

Pilot also called on voters to send Vardhan Yadav, a determined and committed representative, to the Haryana assembly to protect the region’s interests and drive growth and development. He urged the people to make a decisive choice in this election, proving to the opposition that they are no longer willing to endure injustices.

The senior Congress leader emphasised that Yadav is committed to resolving civic issues in Badshahpur, urging the people to vote for him. “We cannot afford to waste a single vote; Vardhan deserves the best,” Pilot stated, highlighting that Yadav’s victory will strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi, Deepender Hooda, and himself. He assured the constituents, “Together, we promise to make this constituency one of the best in Haryana. Your support for Vardhan will bring the positive change we all desire.” Pilot’s rallying call resonated with attendees, reinforcing their commitment to a brighter future for Badshahpur.

Welcoming Pilot, Vardhan Yadav expressed gratitude, stating that Pilot’s presence had strengthened his resolve. He said that after enduring ten years of BJP’s hollow promises, the people of Badshahpur are now hopeful for real progress under a Congress government. Yadav also stressed Congress’s commitment to securing the future of millions of workers through the Old Pension Scheme and other initiatives outlined in the party’s manifesto.

He appealed to the people of Badshahpur to vote decisively for Congress on October 5 and assured them that, together, they would bring in comprehensive development for the region.

Mohit Grover intensifies campaign in Gurgaon

Grover during his door-to-door campaigning in Gurgaon on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Congress candidate from Gurgaon, Mohit Grover, stepped up his election campaign on Tuesday, conducting several rallies and engaging in door-to-door canvassing with his supporters. His wife led the women’s wing of the campaign, visiting at least eight areas to connect with women voters and seek support. The couple focussed on mobilising grassroot support across key localities as they outlined Grover’s vision for Gurugram and the need for Congress unity.

During his outreach, Grover reflected on his political journey and the challenges he faced in earning the Congress ticket. “My deep connection with the people of Gurugram and my father’s legacy motivated me to take this step. Gurugram is my home, and I understand the challenges its people face. Their challenges are my own.”

Grover said that Congress used to win the Gurgaon seat in the eighties and nineties, however, the city for the last 15 years either had BJP MLAs or an independent. “The independent managed to deliver more when he joined Congress later but BJP leaders proved ineffective. “I exhort the people of Gurgaon to give me a chance this time and see how the city is transformed. I will work for the people of Gurugram and ensure their voice is raised at the highest level. Congress is going to form the government in Haryana and if I win, it will give a push to the development of the city as a whole,” he said.

Grover concluded by reaffirming his vision for Gurugram, a city he described as rapidly evolving. “My goal is to ensure that the city grows in a balanced and inclusive manner. We need better roads, consistent water supply, quality electricity, and effective waste management. These are the basics, and it’s time we deliver them.”