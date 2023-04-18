Cong, BJP workers clash in Dakshina Kannada

The window of a BJP worker’s car was smashed in an altercation between Congress and BJP workers at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said.

Soon after the incident, BJP workers staged a protest and entered into an argument with the local police seeking action against Congress workers. (Representative photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and Congress candidate Rakshit Shivaram reached the tehsildar’s office at the same time to file their nomination papers.

The two party workers got into an altercation while passing Santhekatte locality, said people aware of the matter.

The window of a car belonging to a BJP leader was reportedly damaged in the process.

Soon after the incident, BJP workers staged a protest and entered into an argument with the local police seeking action against Congress workers.

“We have registered two separate cases under IPC section 147 (unlawful assembly, guilty of riot) 148 (riot with deadly weapon) 341 (wrongful restraint) 343 (wrongful confine) 447 (criminal trespass) 504 (intentional insult) 506 (threatening to life)’’ Belthangady police circle inspector Sathyanarayana told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five people have been detained in the case and investigation is underway, he added.

One complaint was registered against BJP workers while a counter complaint was registered against Congress workers, said Sathyanarayana.

Meanwhile, tensions erupted in Gadag district as miscreants pelted stones at the car of BJP candidate Anil Menasinakai just after he submitted his nomination papers, police said.

‘”We have registered a case against unknown persons after receiving complaints by Menasinakai supporters,” Gadag circle inspector Jayanth Gaulki told HT, adding so far no one has been detained and the investigation is underway.