Congress-led four-party alliance formed in Assam to take on BJP

Guwahati: Four opposition parties in Assam, led by the Indian National Congress, joined hands on Friday to contest the upcoming Assembly elections from a common platform against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. There is a possibility that the Assembly elections in Assam may be held before Rongali Bihu, Assam Congress unit president Gaurav Gogoi said.

Besides the Indian National Congress, the four-party alliance includes the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

They also announced that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a prominent opposition party, will not be part of the platform.

The parties also kept the doors open for other opposition parties such as the Raijor Dal, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) to join the alliance. No decision has yet been taken on seat-sharing among the parties.

“There is a possibility that the Assembly elections in Assam may be held before Rongali Bihu. Therefore, time is very limited. These 30 days are extremely valuable. The presidents of opposition parties have said that an alliance is necessary,” Assam Congress unit president Gaurav Gogoi said.

“The campaign that should have been carried out earlier could not take place because everyone was busy strengthening their respective organisational bases. But now it has become necessary to come together and take these issues to the people. That is why we have united today,” he added.

Gogoi said that the four parties will start campaigning together across the state from now and added that discussions are on with Raijor Dal, CPI, and CPI (ML).

Friday’s announcement comes a day after Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP has finalised a seat-sharing deal with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF)—both of which are partners in the present government—and Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS).

Significantly, United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), which is also a partner of the ruling coalition, will not be part of the BJP-led alliance this time and will contest the election independently.

“Our journey begins today with the objective of defeating the communal BJP. In the coming days we will go to the people and inform them how the BJP government has pushed Assam into a grave situation over the last ten years. With the support of the people, we will remove the BJP from power,” said AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said that several AIUDF MLAs had expressed their desire to join the party, but it was decided not to include them. “We clearly told them that the Congress cannot accept legislators from a communal party. But the BJP welcomed them,” he said.