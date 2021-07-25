Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Constable dies by suicide: ADGP for action against Ambala cop for lapse

After a constable of the Madhuban unit of the Haryana Armed Police (HAP) died by suicide in Yamunanagar, ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk has called for action against the cop responsible for lapse
By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The cop was found hanging in the administration block of Police Lines on Jagadhri Road on Friday afternoon. (HT File)

The cop was found hanging in the administration block of the Police Lines on Jagadhri Road on Friday afternoon, police said.

Virk had enquired about the incident from SP Kamaldeep Goyal and his counterpart in Ambala, Hamid Akhtar, on Friday and said 48 personnel of the HAP, including the deceased cop, were deputed by Akhtar to Yamunanagar, without any authorisation of the police headquarters.

“Akhtar had admitted on phone that a lapse was committed in deputing the HAP force to another district without headquarters’ orders. Moreover, the HAP, being an armed reserve of the state, is supposed to move in company and platoon formation. Breaking up of the HAP cops into smaller units is in violation of the standing orders issued by the police headquarters,” Virk said, in his order.

He ordered HAP inspector general Hardeep Singh Doon to withdraw two cops deputed to Ambala (on May 18, 2020) by 9am on Sunday and to place the police personnel concerned of ASI rank under suspension along with a regular departmental enquiry against him for this lapse.

The officer on radar is OASI or Sena Shakha Pramukh at Commandant 1st Battalion in Ambala City. However, both Akhtar and Goyal remained unavailable for comments on the matter despite multiple attempts.

Sub-inspector Mansa Ram of the Jagadhari City police station, who is the investigating officer of the suicide case, said the deceased’s body was handed over to his family on Saturday after proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were conducted.

“The deceased cop was deputed in Ambala in February to control the law and order situation following farmers’ agitation and was transferred here after tensions in Jaidhar village earlier this week,” he said.

