Constable’s car falls into caved-in road in Dwarka

New Delhi: A Delhi Traffic Police constable received minor injuries after his car fell into a caved-in portion of a road in Dwarka Sector 18 during incessant rain on Monday.

Officials said the constable, identified his first name Ashwani, who was driving his i20 car when it fell into the ditch, was rescued by locals and passersby.

Ashwani, who is posted in Patel Nagar traffic circle, was returning after meeting his friend in Dwarka. Police said the car was later pulled out from the 5-6 feet deep ditch using a hydro crane.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said the incident took place at Atulya Chowk in Dwarka Sector-18.

The constable told the police that the doors of his car got jammed due to the impact of the fall and that he was pulled out by the public after removing the rear windscreen of the car. He did not receive any serious injury, police said.

The incident attracted attention as several people gathered around the spot while the local police arrived with a crane and pulled out the car.

The movement of vehicles on the road was stopped after which the civic agencies began operation to fill the ditch, the police said.