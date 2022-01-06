{CONSTITUENCY WATCH/SAS NAGAR} Multi-party contest likely in changed political scenario

There are three assembly constituencies in Mohali (now SAS Nagar) district created in 2006. The Congress has a stronghold in Mohali assembly seat with its MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, also former Punjab health minister, having a hat-trick of wins under his belt from this seat since 2007. In the Dera Bassi constituency, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has held firm for three decades. The Kharar assembly seat, which was created only in 2012, went to the Congress in the assembly polls that year. In 2017, Kanwar Sandhu of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the winner.

In the current political scenario, the BJP and the Captain Amarinder Singh faction, are also in the picture and all three seats are expected to see a multi-party contest. Mohali and Kharar assembly seats are under Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency; Dera Bassi is in Patiala parliamentary constituency, reports Hillary Victor.

MOHALI: ALL CONGRESS FOR PAST THREE POLLS

Sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu of the Congress has won the seat three times in a row since 2007, and after the party formed the government in 2017, he was awarded a cabinet berth. His clout rose under the then chief minister Amarinder Singh; and he managed to install his brother, Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, as Mohali mayor. When Charanjit Singh Channi became the chief minister, Sidhu was dropped from the state cabinet; later, Channi and Sidhu decided to patch up, and he was even assured of a Congress election ticket from Mohali. AAP has already declared former mayor and real estate baron Kulwant Singh as its candidate from Mohali. The SAD and the BJP are yet to declare their candidates. In municipal corporation elections in 2021, the Congress won 37 of 50 seats; the Azad group, led by former mayor Kulwant Singh, won 11 seats. Both the BJP and the SAD drew a blank.

KHARAR: CM’s HOME-TOWN TO SEE HIGH-STAKES BATTLE

The home-town of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, stakes are high in this semi-urban constituency, which is located on national highway-21. In 2017 polls, Kanwar Sandhu secured victory, with Congress’ Jagmohan Singh Kang finishing second. This time, the AAP has already fielded Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann. Other parties are yet to name their candidates. In the civic body elections, of 27 seats, Congress got 10; SAD got eight, with AAP bagging one and Independents bagging eight. With Channi’s elevation as the CM, the town has become an epicentre of protests, much to the chagrin of commuters.

DERA BASSI: SAD STRONGHOLD, BUT

CONG TASTED WIN IN 3 CIVIC BODIES

Located on the Chandigarh-Delhi national highway, Dera Bassi assembly constituency has always remained a stronghold of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Former Punjab cabinet minister Captain Kanwaljit Singh was a strong leader, with the Akalis triumphing over the seat for three decades and more. NK Sharma, sitting SAD MLA won the elections in 2012 and 2017. Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon finished second in both the elections. The AAP has already declared Kuljeet Singh Randhawa as candidate, with other parties yet to name nominees. In civic body elections in April 2021, the Congress won Dera Bassi, Lalru, and Zirakpur. In Dera Bassi and Lalru, the Congress had tasted victory after a decade; in Zirakpur, it won after two decades. With the BJP also expected to field candidates, the contest will turn multi-cornered.

