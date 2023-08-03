1 dead, 8 injured as crane collapses at Bullet train project site near Vadodara

One labourer was crushed to death and at least eight others were injured after a part of the construction crane collapsed at the ‘Bullet Train’ project site near Kambola village in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, police said. The crane broke off and fell on an under construction bridge (HT Photo)

Vadodara rural police superintendent of police (SP) Rohan Anand said the incident took place Thursday morning.

The crane broke off and fell on an under construction bridge, said the SP, adding that at least four persons trapped under the heavy machinery were rescued, and all injured persons were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The construction work is being undertaken by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as part of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR).

The Bullet Train project is being implemented by National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

According to a media release by L&T on July 21, NHSRCL formally awarded the mandate to construct the 135.45 km stretch MAHSR – C3 package, which is part of the prestigious Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project to L&T’s Heavy Civil Infrastructure business.

The scope for the MAHSR – C3 package includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, tunnels, earth structures, stations, and other auxiliary works.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 km in Maharashtra, 4.3 km in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 km in Gujarat with 12 stations along the route.

Upon completion, the High-Speed Rail will operate at a speed of 320 kmph, covering the entire journey in approximately two hours with limited stops and in three hours with all stops.

