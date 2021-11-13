Containment zones to be created in Zika affected areas of Lucknow

LUCKNOW: District administration on Saturday ordered to make a 400-metre containment zone around the house of Zika virus patients to check its spread in Lucknow. The administration has also constituted 500 super surveillance teams to carry out testing and monitoring in the affected areas.

Nodal officials at airport, railway stations and bus stations have been directed to maintain a record of the passengers coming from states and countries having Zika cases, for their tracking and monitoring.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Friday directed the officials to manage the Zika virus cases in the state capital on the pattern of Kanpur.

The decision to make Zika containment zone was taken in a meeting of the district administration on Saturday in which officials from the district administration, health department and Nagar Nigam were present.

“Once again we have to gear up and fight back Zika virus the way we fought Covid-19. Hence, we have decided to make Zika containment zones similar to Covid-19 and have constituted around 500 surveillance teams, and allocated eight hospitals for the treatment of Zika patients,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate in the meeting.

The administration’s move came a day after the state capital reported three more cases of Zika virus.

The DM also asked to set up an integrated control room and issued helpline number 0522-4523000 to assist people in need and to pass on the correct information to the people.

“Similar to Covid-19, the departments concerned should ensure to carry out tests and anti-larvae fogging in the affected areas. It will be carried out between 6am-8 am, and 4pm-6pm in the affected localities,” he added.

“While Zika virus patient would be in home isolation, if not required hospitalisation; the residents in containment zone would be screened for symptoms such as fever and barricades would be put up outside patients’ house,” the DM added.

Surveillance teams would consist of members of ASHA, Aganwadi and Civil defence community. There are 19 community healthcare centres (CHCs) in the district. There would be 25 teams on every CHC. These teams would also monitor patients and would do door-to-door testing, especially pregnant women and symptomatic patients.

At present, there are three Zika cases in Lucknow, of which one is admitted to a hospital.

“Containment zone has been successful in checking spread of Covid infection as it restricts movement of infected persons, who can spread infection to others. It will certainly help control spread of the Zika too,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

Doctors said that people should take preventive measures in their homes also to avoid mosquito bite. “A pregnant woman can pass Zika virus infection to her fetus. Based on limited research, it is possible that infection can cause serious birth defects in the foetus,” said Dr Sheetal Verma, senior faculty microbiology at King George’s Medical University.

Wards at hospitals

In all, wards for Zika patients, in need of hospitalisation, will be made at eight hospitals in the state capital, including Balrampur, Civil, Lokbandhu, RSM, RLB and Railway hospitals. These wards will have facility to keep patients in isolation with mosquito net on beds. Medicines will also be stocked by hospitals for treatment.