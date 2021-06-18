Contractual labourer electrocuted, another sustains burns in Panipat

A youth working with a contractor of the UHBVN died and another sustained serious injuries after they came in contact with live wires in Samalkha of Panipat.

Deceased Sagar, 22, and his cousin Ravi, 20, were working on restoring the supply of an agriculture feeder near Titana village of Samalkha block in Panipat. Electricity supply on the feeder was resumed from the Naultha powerhouse without prior intimation.

They were rushed to Panipat civil hospital where Sagar was declared brought dead. Ravi was admitted with serious burn injuries.

Family of the deceased alleged negligence on part of contractor Kuldeep Singh and officials of the power station. They held protest at the civil hospital demanding arrest of the contractor and other accused.

Samalkha police station in-charge Narender Kumar said on complaint of the family, police have registered a case against contractor Kuldeep, line operator Rajender, lineman Devi, and a junior engineer of the UHBVN under Sections 304 A and 34 of the IPC. He said the body was handed over to the family.