Home / Cities / Others / Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls
Controversial slogans removed from BHU walls

Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Security personnel of the BHU proctorial board and police personnel removed controversial slogans from the walls on the BHU campus on Thursday. These slogans had come up at many locations on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday morning.

Under the slogans was written Bhagat Singh Chhatra Morcha (BCM). The BCM is an organisation of BHU students which raises issues of students.

The BCM termed it a conspiracy by anti-social elements to defame the organisation and said that it is in no way involved in it.

BHU chief proctor Prof BC Kapri said that such acts are conspiracies to vitiate the atmosphere of the university and that such people will be identified and strict action taken against them. The university administration has started probing the matter.

