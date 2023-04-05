Statue of former CM of Odisha Nabakrushna Choudhuri removed from public park

The statue of Odisha’s first-elected chief minister Nabakrushna Choudhuri was removed by municipal authorities on Wednesday after two statues put up in a span of four days triggered an outrage among over the sartorial choice.

On Wednesday, the Angul municipal authorities removed the statue and apologised. (Twitter | Dr.Surjya Narayan Patro)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, the Angul municipality authorities had installed a full-size fibre statue of Choudhuri at the Gopabandhu Park in which he was shown wearing a coat and a trouser, which the former CM never wore in his life.

The choice of clothing triggered a controversy with his daughter Krishna Mohanty expressing anguish over the issue.

“My father was a freedom fighter and a Gandhian known for his simplicity. He never wore a coat, trousers and shoes but wore a dhoti and kurta like most Gandhians,” she said.

Soon after the controversy erupted, the officials on Tuesday installed another fibre statue in which Choudhuri was shown wearing a dhoti and kurta.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav to unveil Kanshiram’s statue in Rae Bareli

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the new sartorial style triggered another controversy as his daughter took offence to the way the dhoti was draped.

“The dhoti almost covers his feet which looks funny. People of Odisha never wear dhoti like this. I don’t know what is the point of installing a statue of my father if the authorities can’t show him properly,” said Mohanty.

Ranjan Patra, a lawyer from Angul, lodged an FIR alleging that it was an insult to the people of Odisha.

“The dhoti looks like a lehenga. I have demanded an investigation into the matter and stringent action against the people involved in it. The statue needs to be replaced,” said Patra.

On Wednesday, the Angul municipal authorities removed the statue and apologised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We apologise for the error. We will come up with a new statue,” the chairman of the municipality, Akshaya Kumar Samant.

Chief advisor to chief minister, R Balakrishnan said henceforth statues of eminent personalities can be installed only after permission from the culture department.

Balakrishnan said the state government would build a replica of his statue on the Odisha assembly premises and install it at Angul.

An official team will also visit Baji Rao hostel set up by Choudhuri and his wife Malati Devi on Thursday for its development and conservation.

Choudhuri, who was CM between 1950 and 1956, is a revered figure in Odisha politics and is considered an epitome of probity. After he quit as chief minister, he joined the Bhoodan movement and left Congress party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The massive Hirakud Dam was constructed during his tenure. He got the Odisha Official Language Bill passed in 1954 making use of Odia language compulsory in official works.