Convey no to increase of BSF jurisdiction in Punjab to Centre now: Sukhbir to Channi

Amritsar Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi to convey the Punjab government’s rejection of the Centre’s decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) to the Centre immediately.

“Punjabis expect their CM to tell the Centre unequivocally that the latter’s decision to increase the jurisdiction of the BSF to 50km from the international border is unacceptable to the state. The CM should know that this decision impinges on the rights of the state and strikes at the core of federal rights. It should be rejected outrightly,” Sukhbir said, during a visit to the holy city during which he met with sections of society.

“It is shocking that the CM is still contemplating on what to do on the issue,” the former deputy CM said, adding, “Under the Congress, governance has gone for a complete toss. Instead of resolving public issues, the Congressmen are busy in an internal feud between themselves. They are also simultaneously looting the state exchequer.”

Badal also asked the CM not to delay payment of compensation to cotton growers afflicted by the pink bollworm attack. “The government must release compensation to the tune of ₹50,000 per acre to farmers and ₹15,000 per acre to khet mazdoors.” .

The SAD president also met representatives of the trade, industry, doctors and other professionals. Badal also interacted with transporters and assured that the forthcoming SAD-BSP alliance government would form a Transport Welfare Board and restore transport unions.

He said undue harassment being done unto truckers will be ended by issuing annual stickers to them. “Any truck carrying the sticker will not be stopped on road by anyone.” He also announced that if elected to power, he would come out with a separate policy for mini-buses and accidental insurance for drivers in consultation with stakeholders.

