Convocation ceremony mentioned in Upanishads, says SSU VC

The vice-chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) in Varanasi, Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, stated that Samavartan (convocation) is one of the 16 sanskars. Prof Bihari Lal Sharma inspecting the ancient building for the convocation (HT Photo)

Convocation is not just about receiving the degrees and medals, but it also makes us aware of our mythological traditions, said Prof Sharma after reviewing the preparations for the university’s convocation ceremony scheduled on November 25.

Prof Sharma highlighted the significance of Samavartan, stating, “The convocation ceremony is not merely about receiving degrees and gold medals; it also acquaints us with our mythological traditions, as mentioned in the Puranas and Upanishads. It is important for students to understand its mythology.”

Prof Sharma inspected the ancient building of SSU on the campus, where the convocation is scheduled. He instructed that the ceremony should be grand, considering the antiquity of this center for oriental studies.

Prof Sharma further said that this convocation ceremony is like a festival for all the people of the university family. Everyone should work in synergy to make the convocation grand.

The chief guest for the convocation will be Prof Srinivas Varkhedi, the vice-chancellor of Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi.

