Cook on the run after stealing Rs60 lakh from employers

PUNE A 28-year-old cook employed by a construction company for four engineers living in Pimpri has been booked for stealing ₹60 lakh in cash from them.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Ajit Sanjaykumar Rajhans (31), who lives with three others in Mahindra Antheia in Nehrunagar, Pimpri.

The complainant and the three others work for a private multi-national construction company.

The 28-year-old suspect is on the run from the police with the cash, meant to pay salaries of the workers on the company’s construction site.

“We are on the lookout for him,” saidassistant police inspector S Lodhe of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

The theft happened between 3pm and 7pm on Wednesday from the house where the complainant lives.

The cook used a duplicate key to open the locked wooden cupboard and the locker inside it in order to steal the cash, according to the complainant.

A case under Section 381 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Pimpri police station.