Heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Sambhal district on Monday claimed the lives of a head constable and a four-year-old girl after they fell into drains and drowned in two in separate incidents. Cop, 4-year-old girl drown after falling in drain in separate incidents in Sambhal

The first incident occurred around 10am near Sikri Gate in Chandausi town, where head constable Rajneesh Kumar, posted at the police lines, lost his life. He was on his way to serve as a munshi (clerk) at the Shri Ganesh Chaturthi fair police station when his motorcycle skidded on a submerged road. Unable to spot the culvert under the waterlogged stretch, his bike slipped, and he fell into the drain, which was about 25 metres long. The closed culvert trapped him inside, preventing escape.

Local residents grew suspicious after noticing a motorcycle lying on the road with its engine still running for nearly 20 minutes. As the water level receded, they discovered the constable inside the drain and immediately alerted the police. A rescue effort led by circle ASP Anuj Chaudhary, inspector Mohit Chaudhary, and crime inspector Vineet Bhatnagar, with the help of locals, brought him out. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre where doctors declared him dead.

Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi confirmed the tragedy, and said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem, and he will be accorded a farewell with state honours.” The deceased belonged to Bijnor district.

Just hours later, another tragedy struck in Rai Satti locality, where Archana (4), daughter of Rajesh Kumar from Barhai Basti, drowned after slipping into a drain near the Mata temple. The family had visited the temple for prayers when the girl’s foot slipped from a slab covering the drain. She was swept away nearly 200 metres by the strong current before being pulled out after a frantic half-hour search.

Archana was rushed to the district combined hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Her father, Rajesh, devastated, said: “We had come to pray at the temple. While walking on the slab, she slipped and fell into the drain. We searched desperately, and after half an hour, found her far away. By the time we reached the hospital, she was gone.” The girl is survived by three sisters and two brothers.

Station house officer Bobindra Kumar confirmed the incident and said the body had been sent for post-mortem. Naib tehsildar Arvind Kumar and the village head met the grieving family at the hospital, while municipal executive officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari assured that the drain will soon be fully covered with slabs to prevent further accidents.