Home / Cities / Others / Cop heading police association suspended
others

Cop heading police association suspended

PATNA Bihar Police Association (BPA) president Mritunjay Kumar Singh, posted as an inspector with the crime investigation department (CID), has been suspended for his remarks against the state’s director general of police (DGP) S K Singhal regarding treatment of policemen during the second wave of Covid-19
By Mukesh K Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:31 PM IST
PATNA

A notification in this regard, which also says departmental proceedings have been initiated against Singh, was issued on Thursday night.

On May 3, the police headquarters had issued a show cause to Singh and sought an explanation, which he furnished but was not found satisfactory.

Singh said a delegation of police association would soon meet chief minister Nitish Kumar and seek his intervention for removal of his suspension and scrapping departmental proceedings

Singh said that on April 19, he made several calls to the DGP and sent a petition on his WhatsApp number demanding better facilities for the policemen during the second wave of coronavirus. “The DGP did not reply to me. Then it came out in media that he was annoyed with me. I was later served a show cause notice to which I replied,” he said.

“This action has been taken to suppress the voice of victim policemen. The association has decided to meet chief minister Nitish Kumar to seek his intervention,” Singh said.

